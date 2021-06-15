Red Cross experiencing blood shortage, looking for SC blood donors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a major blood shortage and they are looking for blood donations.

According to officials, donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment in South Carolina.

Per the Red Cross:

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Here are just a few of the donation opportunities this week in Columbia:

6/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AllSouth Federal Credit Union, 730 Elmwood Avenue

6/17/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street

6/17/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

6/17/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

6/18/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

6/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sam’s Club, 733 Fashion Drive

6/19/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St