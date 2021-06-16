Nephron Pharmaceuticals donates new vehicle to the Red Cross

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Red Cross has some new wheels to respond to emergency situations. Wednesday afternoon, Nephron Pharmaceuticals donated a new Dodge ProMaster 3500 to the organization.

Red Cross officials say the vehicles are critical to our ability to collect, test and deliver blood to patients in need. The vehicle can also deliver supplies to those recovering from emergency disasters.

“This has been a very difficult time for everyone in South Carolina and we are encouraged to see a new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rod Tolbert, the Regional CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “We are so appreciative of Nephron Pharmaceuticals and their generous donation and commitment to partner with us to better our communities and make them more resilient. Partners, like Nephron Pharmaceuticals, are vital to providing our state with the services they need.”

Officials with Nephron are happy to be part of the effort to save lives in South Carolina during times of crisis.

“Nephron is proud of the role our team has been able to play on the front lines of the nationwide response to COVID-19,” said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. “In fact, we believe it is our obligation to step up and serve during times of crises, and we are grateful for another opportunity to serve through this partnership with the Red Cross.”

For more information about how you can donate to the Red Cross, visit www.redcrossblood.org.