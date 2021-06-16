Sumter County Civic Center vaccination site moving back to Prisma Health Tuomey campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, Prisma Health announced that the vaccination site at the Sumter County Civic Center is moving back to Prisma Health Tuomey’s hospital campus at 19 Calhoun Street. Officials say the move comes due to more vaccine sites being available and a decreased demand for the shots. Prisma says the vaccine site will reopen at the hospital campus on Friday.

“We would like to thank Sumter County and the City of Sumter officials for partnering with Prisma Health to administer vaccines to our community,” said Rita Halverson, Prisma Health Human Resources, who helped manage both sites. “The hospitality that was provided to our team made us feel at home and made our job so much easier.”

Prisma Health Tuomey’s vaccination site was moved to the Sumter County Civic Center back in March, so they could administer a larger number of vaccines.

According to officials, the vaccine site will be open from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and also from 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about vaccines from Prisma Health, visit prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.