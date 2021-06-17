Demonstrators gather at the Statehouse to confront ‘Confederate state of mind’ on anniversary of Charleston Massacre

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Right now, a rally is happening at the Statehouse, and organizers say the purpose is to confront the state of mind that allows white supremacy to exist through things like racial profiling, and Confederate monuments or symbols they say glorify white supremacy.

The demonstration was organized by the John Sims Project, National Action Network and the SC Progressive Network Education Fund.