Lexington County Smart911 service available to all residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–All Residents in Lexington County now have access to Smart911.

Emergency officials say Smart911 is a free service that allows individuals and families to sign up online to provide key information to County 9-1-1 call takers during an emergency.

Officials say Smart911 allows you to create a safety profile at www.smart911.com or on the Smart911 App that includes any information they want 9-1-1 and response teams to have in the event of an emergency. When a citizen makes an emergency call, their Safety Profile is automatically displayed to the 9-1-1 call taker, allowing them to send the right response teams to the right location with the right information.

The Smart911 App is available on the Apple Store or Google Play.

According to David Kerr, Director of Lexington County’s Department of Emergency Services “Smart911saves critical time in an emergency and has proven to save lives nationwide.” “The additional information provided in a Smart911 Safety Profile enables emergency responders to know exactly where they are going and who they are looking for when they arrive at the scene of the emergency, those details can help responders arrive more quickly and perform their duties more safely.”

Emergency services is encouraging everyone in Lexington County to create a Safety Profile with Smart911 in order to have their information immediately available to 9-1-1 and to receive emergency notifications.

Smart911 is private and secure, is only used for emergency responses, and only made available to the 9-1-1 system in the event of an emergency call, say officials.