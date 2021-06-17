Lower Richland Community Job Fair to be held this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce will help host a Lower Richland Community Job Fair on Friday.

It will take place June 18 at Eastover Park at 1031 Main Street in Eastover.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Organizers say the job fair will focus on providing working opportunities for teens and adults. The SC Career Coach bus will be on site to provide job seeker services for attendees, including access to Wi-Fi and laptop computers.

Job seekers can also take part in three workshops being held on site.

10:15 a.m. Resume Building and Dress for Success

11:15 a.m. Interviewing Skills and Dress for Success

12:15 p.m. Resume Building and Dress for Success

Job seekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them: https://scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers