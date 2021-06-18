Former Ft. Jackson trainee accused of hijacking a school bus waives right to attend hearing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, a former Fort Jackson trainee charged with hijacking a school bus waived his right to attend a virtual court hearing. Richland County Magistrate Judge Kela Thomas ruled that enough evidence existed for 23-year-old Jovan Collazo to be charged with armed robbery and 19 counts of kidnapping.

On May 6, authorities say Collazo left Fort Jackson and hijacked a Richland Two school bus with an unloaded rifle. Brad Maxwell, an investigator with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, believes Collazo was heading to New Jersey to protect his family, out of fears that someone was going to hurt him or them.