SC Department of Corrections opens visitation at some prisons Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This weekend, the Department of Corrections will begin phase one of in-person visitation for vaccinated inmates at certain prisons. Those include the Palmer, Livesay, Goodman and Manning institutions.

Officials say visitors must schedule visits ahead of time, and only one person can visit an inmate each week. Visits will also last for one hour.

The department says there will be four phases of in-person visits, with the parameters changing for each one. Visitors must be at least 18-years-old and test negative within three days of the visit or provide a vaccination card. Any visitors exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted to enter. The full parameters for visitation can be found here.

You can visit the Department of Corrections’ website for more details.