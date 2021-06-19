Crews set to trim trees in some Columbia neighborhoods over next two weeks

Dominion Energy says crews will perform tree trimming activities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Some City of Columbia neighborhoods will have Tree Trimming activities over the next two weeks.

Dominion Energy says crews will perform tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods:

Distribution Line Tree Trimming:

Olympia

Hollywood Rosewood Hills

University Hills

Wales Garden Neighborhood Assoc.

Wheeler Hill Neighborhood Assoc.

Colonial Park Neighborhood Assoc.

Hyatt Park Neighborhood

Around Shivers Road and Broad River Road

If you have questions or concerns you can contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 .

Dominion says the purpose of the tree trimming is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, including helpful tips and suggestions regarding the planting of trees and other vegetation, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.