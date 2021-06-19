Tropical depression to bring rain, wind to the Midlands Sunday
Chief Meteorologist John Farley's look at the Tropics
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is continuing to follow the latest on Tropical developments.
According to John, Claudette will bring some rain this evening. John says the heavy rain will arrive Sunday in the Midlands, with wind and storms.
#Claudette is headed our way. Look for some rain this evening, but the main event will be Sunday with heavy rain (1-3 inches), some wind, and thunderstorms.
Stay with ABC Columbia Weather for the latest.