Claudette bringing rain and storms to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Father’s Day has been soggy, as the Midlands continues to experience tropical moisture from Claudette, moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Some parts of the Midlands are seeing 1-3 inches of rain.

According to Chief Meteorologist John Farley, some areas Sunday afternoon and evening could possibly see higher amounts of rain. We will see some wind and storms.

A Flood advisory was issued Sunday afternoon shortly before 2pm:

Lexington County in central South Carolina... Southeastern Newberry County in central South Carolina... Northwestern Richland County in central South Carolina... * Until 345 PM EDT.

We’ll also see some thunderstorms Sunday throughout the afternoon, says Chief Meteorologist John Farley.

