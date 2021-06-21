DHEC: 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 30 probable cases and no new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 492,667 with 8,626 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 7,612 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 1.2%.

According to the department, a total of 3,622,966 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.