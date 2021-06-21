Search committee for next UofSC president to meet Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina is working to find a replacement for former President Bob Caslen. A spokesperson for the university says the search committee will meet virtually this Thursday morning.

Caslen resigned in May, following a plagiarized graduation speech which capped off a 20-month tenure mired in controversy. His predecessor, Dr. Harris Pastides, is serving in an interim role until a permanent replacement can be found.