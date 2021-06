Today is the 4th annual Show Your Stripes Day. What is it, exactly? It’s a visualization of how fast the earth is warming – created by professor Ed Hawkins, from the University of Reading. Blue stripes are cooler than average. Red stripes are warmer than average. You can see from the 2 graphs below that the earth is dramatically warming. You can get more information from the website: https://showyourstripes.info/