Red Cross experiencing Summer Blood Shortage, looking for SC Donors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Red Cross is looking for donors to roll up their sleeves for a good cause.

The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a major blood shortage and they are looking for blood donations.

According to officials, donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment in South Carolina.

Per the Red Cross:

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.