SC Department of Corrections hosting statewide hiring event Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections is looking to hire more than 100 full and part-time positions at 21 different prisons across the state. You could be hired on the spot tomorrow if you’re interested in a career in corrections.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., corrections officials will host a job fair at the Recruiting Office on Broad River Road. Some of the positions being offered include correctional officers, nurses, food service workers, teachers and trade specialists.

Average annual salary range for positions is from $32,000-$37,000 and will offer sign on bonuses starting at $7,500.

Officials say interested applicants need their driver’s license, birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma/GED and their employment history.

If you’re interested, you must have an active and updated SC Works account before attending the event. You can view jobs and even apply on the department’s website.