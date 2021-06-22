Sumter County Corner IDs teen killed in single vehicle accident on North Wise Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker released the identity of a teenager who died as a result of a single vehicle accident on North Wise Drive at West Brewington Road Monday around 10:20 p.m.

The coroner says 17-year-old Khalia Woods was an unrestrained passenger, and she was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say she was taken to Prisma Health Richland, where she later died as a result of her injuries. According to the coroner, Woods died as a result of blunt force injuries.