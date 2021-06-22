Sumter man accused of ramming his vehicle into another, shooting at victim

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested last week and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Deputies say the charges stem from an incident that occurred last Thursday. According to officials, 33-year-old Rashaun Antario Gregg is accused of using his vehicle to strike another vehicle containing the victim while he was following her to her home. Once at the home, authorities say Gregg fired shots in the victim’s direction while he fled the scene.

Authorities say Gregg was arrested the following day and taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.