American Airlines, City of Columbia offering COVID-19 vaccine incentive

COLUMBIA (WOLO): After a year of quarantine, people are ready to take to the skies for summer vacation.

According to Columbia Metropolitan Aiport’s Executive Director, Michael Gula in May of 2020 just over 15-thousand passengers walked through checkpoint, compared to May of 2021 with nearly 73-thousand. Now, the City of Columbia and American Airlines have partnered to offer one winner two round trip flights this summer.

“We need everyone to get vaccinated and put COVID behind us once and for all, and to offer a little encouragement as a boost to help those that may be undecided about getting their shot,” says Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.”

A shot in the arm for a trip to the skies.

“American Airlines is giving away two round trip tickets, domestic first class, or international economy with the hopes it might inspire everyone across the midlands, those of us who are dying to travel again,” Mayor Benjamin said.

“We will work with the winner to help them book their trip, wherever they desire. There are very few limitations on how they can use it,” explained Tracy Montross, American Airlines Regional Director of Government Affairs.

So how can you win? The City of Columbia is hosting a new series of vaccination sites. Everyone who gets their shot at one of them, will have a shot at winning the tickets. Then in August, they’ll randomly select a winner.

“This is a wonderful way that a global company can partner with one of the best regional economic development tools you could possibly have, and with the people of the city to get folks to do the right thing. We hope that we keep beating the drums so folks understand the importance of getting vaccinated. It saves lives.”

This Saturday, June 26th, will be your first shot at winning the tickets at the city’s vaccination site at Soda City.

If you miss it, just visit Resilient Columbia beginning Monday for details on upcoming vaccination sites.

You have until August to be entered to win.