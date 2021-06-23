Getting vaccinated at a City of Columbia site could win you two round trip flight tickets

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The summer travel season is here, and the City of Columbia has partnered with American Airlines to get more shots in arms. All you need to do is get your COVID-19 vaccine at any of the city’s upcoming vaccination sites, and you will be entered for a chance to win two round trip tickets on any flight, domestic first class or international economy.

With about 43% of Richland County residents fully vaccinated, Mayor Steve Benjamin hopes this offers a little incentive to get the shot in more arms. This Saturday will be your first shot at winning at the city’s vaccination site at Soda City Market. If you miss it, visit resilient.columbiasc.gov beginning Monday for details on upcoming vaccination sites.

You have until August to be entered to win.