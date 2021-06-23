SC Military department hosting military career and resource fair Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Military Department will host a military career and resource fair tomorrow at the State Fairgrounds. This is for all service members with the South Carolina National Guard and the public. It will open from 9-10 a.m. for service members only, and then it will be open to the public until 2 p.m.

The career fair is to help service members with the National Guard who have been on orders in support of COVID-19 get civilian jobs with their transition from active duty.

If you are unable to attend this event, officials say there is also a virtual fair being held Wednesday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. This event is hosted by the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs.