SCDEW: Federal pandemic unemployment programs to end Saturday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says all federal pandemic unemployment programs will end in the state this Saturday.

Officials say this comes after Governor Henry McMaster ordered the unemployment insurance programs in the state to stop by June 30.

According to the department, the last eligible claim week that DEW can payout federal pandemic UI programs is the week ending this Saturday.

This means beginning on Sunday, June 27, the department will return to pre-pandemic, state unemployment operations.

The following programs will no longer be available in South Carolina:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC)



Unemployed workers will lose an extra weekly $300 dollars that was scheduled to run through early September.

Governor McMaster said the state is facing a labor shortage, in large part by the supplemental unemployment payments from the federal government.

Since the pandemic began last year, South Carolina has reported more than 902 thousand initial unemployment insurance claims that were filed.