Columbia Fire rescues construction worker after fall into underground support structure
The 3rd shift is being credited for putting their quick wit and traning skills to the test to save the injured construction worker
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fire fighters are use to running towards danger, when most are running out. It’s these moments that fire officials say they train for, and Thursday they put some of those skills of confined space rescues to work to rescue a construction worker.
Columbia Fire says the construction worker was climbing a ladder when he fell into a underground support structure used for cables that are placed under the concrete slab.
Officials say their 3rd shift crews downtown Columbia jumped into action finding a way to hoist the construction worker back above ground by using a crane that was at the site of the incident. Officials say the construction worker suffered from multiple injuries and was taken to an area hospital.