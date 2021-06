Scientists have confirmed that a thunderstorm in April produced the largest hailstone on record for Texas. The hailstone was more than 6 inches in diameter and weighed 1.26 pounds. For comparison, a softball is less than 4 inches in diameter and weighs 0.44 pounds. You can read the whole story here: https://weather.com/storms/severe/news/2021-06-24-texas-record-hailstone-hondo-confirmed