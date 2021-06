COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen in Gaston, after leaving Richland County. Deputies are asking for your help finding 39-year-old Ronald Galloway.

Officials say he has medical conditions and does not have his medication with him.

If you know where Galloway is, deputies ask that you call 911 or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.