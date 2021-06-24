Richland County Coroner releases name of man killed in house fire on Keats Street

1/3 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Columbia Fire Department is investigating the fatal house fire on Keats Street that killed one person and several pets.

2/3 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) CFD says the fire was caused by an overloaded surge protector that had clothes on top of it.

3/3 (Courtesy: Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Columbia Fire Department says one person and several pets have died after a house fire on Keats Street on Wednesday.





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man who died as a result of a house fire on Keats Street Wednesday night. The coroner says 62-year-old Wayne A. Holmes was killed in the fire that occurred around 10 :30 p.m.

According to investigators, the cause was from an overloaded surge protector that had clothes on top of it.

Firefighters say the fire was coming from the rear and one person was pulled out deceased and several pets also died.