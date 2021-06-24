Richland County Coroner releases name of man killed in house fire on Keats Street
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man who died as a result of a house fire on Keats Street Wednesday night. The coroner says 62-year-old Wayne A. Holmes was killed in the fire that occurred around 10 :30 p.m.
According to investigators, the cause was from an overloaded surge protector that had clothes on top of it.
Firefighters say the fire was coming from the rear and one person was pulled out deceased and several pets also died.