SC to end Federal Unemployment Pandemic Aid

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A big change for unemployment. According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, all federal pandemic programs for South Carolina will end this Saturday, June 26, 2021.

DEW officials say on Sunday the only active unemployment program in South Carolina will be the standard state UI benefit program.

In order for claimants to receive their last federal benefits payment for the week of June 20-June 26, they will need to certify between June 27-July 3, say South Carolina Employment officials.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the Federal pandemic aid in the state to stop by June 30th.

This means unemployed workers will now lose an extra weekly 300 dollars that originally was scheduled to run until early September.