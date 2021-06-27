AAA: More than 635,000 South Carolinians will hit the road for the 4th

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– New figures out on the number of South Carolinians planning to hit the road for the July 4th weekend.

AAA says more than 635,800 South Carolinians are expected to travel for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

That number is up more than 35% from last year, amid the pandemic.

In all, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel, experts say it’s a sign of a rebound after the pandemic.

According to AAA, the 635,800 South Carolinians expected to travel by car this 4th of July can expect to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014.