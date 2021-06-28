Former Gamecock and NBA player Shaunzinski Gortman hosts Community Fair

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A former Gamecock and NBA Basketball player is kickin’ it in the shoe business and helping local youth.

Over the weekend, Shaunzinski Gortman hosted the ‘Community Alliance Fair’.

It featured local businesses, and community partners focused on what they have to offer youth and parents during the summer months.

Gortman tells ABC Columbia she wants to help out the local youth and her community.

You can also visit Gortman’s Twitter page for more information on her local events.