Local Living: Check out fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, State Museum open Sunday and more!

You’re invited to join the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for a community blood drive next Wednesday, July 7. It will be at 420 Hendrix Street in Lexington, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can sign up online at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LCSheriff”.

The Fourth of July is coming up quick this weekend, and you have the chance to experience the state’s largest firework display at two great locations! According to Lake Murray Ccountry, their annual Fourth of July fireworks display will be held this coming Saturday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks are best viewed by boat on Spence Island, but they can also be watched on land at Dreher Island State Park.

If you’re still looking for Independence Day fun for the whole family, the South Carolina State Museum will be open! In honor of the holiday, the museum is offering veterans and active duty military free general admission on Saturday and Sunday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.

If you’re ready to play ball, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for adult kickball and adult softball leagues. You must be 18 years or older for both teams, and the team registration fee is $300. For adult kickball, they will have a co-ed and a women’s league. For adult softball, they are offering a co-ed and a men’s league. Registration deadline ends Friday, July 23.

