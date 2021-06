Tim Scott launches re-election campaign for U.S. Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– U.S. Senator Tim Scott launched his re-election campaign today. The Republican met with supporters off Senate Street here in Columbia. The senator was joined by Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Representative Joe Wilson as he made the announcement.

Scott is traveling across the state Monday, also making stops in North Charleston and Greenville.