The heatwave in the west is, in a word, unprecedented. Canada set all-time highs on 3 successive days – topping out today at 121°! And yes this is Global Warming. For comparison Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) posted the following tweet.

“Another all-time Canada record today. Lytton, British Columbia, was 49.6°C (121°F) this afternoon. Here’s a map of station in the U.S. and Canada that have ever been as warm as Lytton was today.”