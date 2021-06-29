Local Living: SCDNR wants you to be safe on the water this weekend, LCSD hosting a blood drive next month and more!

With the weather warming up and more folks hitting the water this weekend, the Department of Natural Resources says it’s all hands on deck as boats head out on the lake. One thing DNR says you should have on hand at all times is a Coast Guard approved life jacket for each person on your boat. They also encourage drivers to be on the lookout for distracted boaters and boats pulling tubes or water skiers. DNR is providing a downloadable boating safety checklist, so you can make sure you have everything you need before and while you take the boat out for a spin. To download that checklist, visit the SCDNR website.

If you’re still looking for Independence Day fun for the whole family, the South Carolina State Museum will be open! In honor of the holiday, the museum is offering veterans and active duty military free general admission on Saturday and Sunday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Richland Library will not be open this holiday weekend. All locations will be closed July 4-5 in observance of Independence Day. Residents will still be able to access the library’s resources and information online by visiting their website. The library will open again on Tuesday, July 6 at 9 a.m.

The Red Cross is looking for donors to roll up their sleeves for a good cause. The American Red Cross says it is experiencing a major blood shortage and they are looking for blood donations. According to officials, donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment in South Carolina.

Per the Red Cross:

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

You’re invited to join the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for a community blood drive next Wednesday, July 7. It will be at 420 Hendrix Street in Lexington, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. You can sign up online at redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “LCSheriff”.