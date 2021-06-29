SCDOT prohibiting non-emergency work lane closures on interstate highways for Independence Day weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are one of the estimated 635,000 South Carolinians hitting the road during the Fourth of July weekend, the State Department of Transportation hopes to make the ride a little less congested. SCDOT says they are prohibiting lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work.
The restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. next Tuesday, July 6.
If you want to check on travel conditions, SCDOT says you can call 511 or access www.511sc.org.