SCDOT prohibiting non-emergency work lane closures on interstate highways for Independence Day weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are one of the estimated 635,000 South Carolinians hitting the road during the Fourth of July weekend, the State Department of Transportation hopes to make the ride a little less congested. SCDOT says they are prohibiting lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work.

These restrictions will be in place from 6 am Friday, July 2, through 10 pm, Tuesday, July 6.https://t.co/euwIDKiaON pic.twitter.com/bX8bboe40q — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) June 28, 2021

If you want to check on travel conditions, SCDOT says you can call 511 or access www.511sc.org.