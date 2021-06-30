DHEC: 10 South Carolinians have tested positive for the Delta variant

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC says 10 South Carolinians have now tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant. That’s six cases more than last week, and that does not include certain tests that have not been tested for the variant.

As the 2021 school year approaches, health officials are asking all teachers, staff and children to get vaccinated now to avoid another year of online learning.

