Driver killed after collision on Buffalo Creek Road in Kershaw

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one driver has been killed after a collision on Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 5 p.m. on Buffalo Creek Road near Jones Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2000 Nissan Exterior ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the right side, where the victim hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Troopers say the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected and died on scene, while the passenger was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.