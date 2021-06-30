Lexington Co. Coroner: 10-year-old girl dies after mobile home fire on Golden Leaf Lane Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says a 10-year-old girl died after a fire in a mobile home Tuesday. The coroner says Chloe Eve Doby was the victim of the fire that occurred in the 200 block of Golden Leaf Lane. Investigators say the fire occurred around noon.

The coroner says Doby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.