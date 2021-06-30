SLED: Armed suspect shot and killed as deputies attempt to serve arrest warrant in Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Wednesday in Calhoun County.

SLED says deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when a confrontation began with the armed man. Authorities say shots were fired, and the suspect was killed. No other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.