Today: City of Columbia hosts vaccination site at Drew Wellness Center
Anyone who gets vaccinated at this site will get a chance to enter to win 2 free round trip tickets from American Airlines
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Happening Today: The City of Columbia is teaming up with Lexington Medical Center for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The clinic is at the Drew Wellness Center at 2101 Walker Solomon Way from 1 to 4 p-m Wednesday, July 29.
This is all part of the City of Columbia’s effort to get more South Carolinians vaccinated.
Anyone who gets vaccinated at this site will get a chance to enter to win 2 free round trip tickets from American Airlines.
For more information on the City’s vaccination incentive, click here https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/american-airlines-offer/