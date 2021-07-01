Learn some tips on how you can lead a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local leader has some tips to help you lead a healthy lifestyle during the ongoing pandemic.

Curtis spoke with Kellie Hoover, owner of Empower by Kellie, about how you can lose the pandemic weight and overcome bad habits like not exercising enough.

She shared these three tips to “ReSTART” your health during the summer:

Have a plan & an accountability person Have a movement plan – (local gym, online community, apps, etc.) Have a Nutritional Game plan

Kellie will also give ABC Columbia viewers a special gift card to help you on your nutritional journey.

Just visit her Instagram or Facebook pages and leave a comment saying “I love ABC.”