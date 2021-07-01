Limited supply making things more difficult for firework supplier in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina has something that is in hot demand this week. The Fourth of July means booming business for local fireworks shops and parking lot stands.

Vive Church has been selling fireworks from their green colored stands for nearly a decade. They use their sales to raise money for church missions trips and projects. This year, however, it has been difficult to get the same inventory they have had in years past, due to limited supplies from their suppliers. Vive has four stands in locations throughout the Midlands.

As a reminder, experts say to soak all fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash because they may still be ignited.