Local Living: Saluda Shoals Park hosting the SC Philharmonic Brasss Quintet Friday, where to find fireworks this weekend and more!

If you’re headed to our state’s coast this holiday, you can check out Salute from the Shore. It features military flyovers from Cherry Grove to Myrtle Beach and Beaufort. The event will be at 1 p.m. this Saturday. It’s to salute and honor the armed forces, and features vintage World War II aircrafts and F-16’s.

If you’re looking to get an early start on celebrating for the Fourth, you can head over to Saluda Shoals Park tomorrow night from 7-9 p.m. for their Star Spangled Salute. You can see a patriotic concert by the river, featuring the SC Philharmonic Brass Quintet. The music begins at 8 p.m., but keep in mind there will be no fireworks at this event.

If you are looking for more places to watch fireworks this Independence Day, many Midlands communities will light up the sky. From Segra Park downtown to Lake Murray, there’s no shortage of planned displays. We have all the details right here.

As folks hit the water this weekend, the Department of Natural Resources has some tips to try and keep you safe.

DNR says you should have Coast Guard approved life jackets for each person on your boat.

DNR also encourage drivers to be on the lookout for distracted boaters and boats pulling tubes or water skiers. DNR is providing a downloadable boating safety checklist, so you can make sure you have everything you need before and while you take the boat out for a spin. To download that checklist, visit the SCDNR website.