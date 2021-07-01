RCSD: Three teen brothers arrested in connection with shooting investigation on North Brickyard Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says three teen brothers and one woman have been charged in connection with a shooting investigation at an apartment complex on North Brickyard Road.

On June 15, deputies say they were called to the complex at 1340 North Brickyard Road in Columbia, for reports of gunfire. Investigators say the incident started at the pool and moved in the parking lot. Authorities say the victim was not injured, but both a vehicle and building were struck by gunfire.

Investigators say the three brothers, who are 13, 15 and 17-years-old, were involved in the incident. Deputies say all three were charged with possession of a firearm under 18 and possession with intent to distribute marijuana on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 15-year-old was the shooter, and he was also charged with attempted murder. The three teens were taken to the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Additionally, deputies say 33-year-old Valerie McFadden was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, in connection with this incident. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for booking on Tuesday.