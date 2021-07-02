CPD: Teen arrested in connection with the desecration of Knowlege Sims’ grave

1/2 Jurnee McDaniel Jurnee McDaniel Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

2/2 Knowledge Sims Knowledge Sims Courtesy: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave on Buckner Road. According to officials, the damage to the grave is estimated at $200.

Police say 7-year-old Knowledge Sims was fatally shot at his home on Tarragon Drive on April 29, 2020. Investigators say 12 rounds were fired into the home.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the 7-year-old’s death.