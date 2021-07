COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating an early morning fatal shooting on Monday.

Authorities say it happened on Musgroves Mill Lane in the Moores Creek Community near Caughman Road at approximately 5 a.m.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.