Local Living: State Fair entries and Local Farmer’s Market

You can roll up your sleeve and help give the Gift of Life.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is inviting donors to join them at a Community Blood Drive Wednesday.

It will take place on July 7th from 8-5 p.m. at 420 Hendrix Street in Lexington.

You can log on to the Red Cross for information on this Blood Drive and other ways to give. https://www.redcrossblood.org/

The South Carolina State Fair says now is the time to prepare entries for the baking, arts and other contests judged at the Fair.

The SC State Fair is now accepting entries for all the categories and the deadline is September 1, 2021.

This year’s State Fair will run from October 13-24. For more information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/

The Richland Library is hosting a Farmers market this Wednesday, July 7.

It will take place at the Richland Library’s main location on Assembly street from 10 a-m to 1 p-m.

You can buy fresh and local produce.