Prisma Health closes Colonial Life Arena Vaccination site- New site to open at Prisma Health Richland

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health has closed the COVID-19 vaccination site at Colonial Life Arena. Prisma Health says a vaccination site will reopen at Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Wednesday. Officials say this site will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Prisma says the move comes as there are numerous options for South Carolinians to get their shot. Those with appointments already scheduled at CLA will be contacted with updates.

Rick Scott, MD, chair of Prisma Health vaccine task force, added, “We are very proud to have begun the vaccination efforts on the first-day vaccine was available and have vaccinated more South Carolinians than any other organization. We would not have been able to achieve our goals without important partnerships across South Carolina. We are grateful for the community effort to put shots in arms and build community immunity. We are all in this together.”

Officials with Prisma say vaccines are an important tool, especially as the Delta variant becomes more prominent.

Prisma says it will also offer a mobile vaccine clinic at Soda City Market on Saturday, July 10. For a full list of mobile vaccine events from Prisma, visit their website.

To find a Coronavirus vaccine near you, visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/.