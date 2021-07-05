Roll up your sleeve: Community Blood Drive in Lexington this week

Community Blood Drive Wednesday 420 Hendrix Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– You can roll up your sleeve and help give the Gift of Life.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is inviting donors to join them at a Community Blood Drive Wednesday.

It will take place on July 7th from 8-5 p.m. at 420 Hendrix Street in Lexington.

You can log on to the Red Cross for information on this Blood Drive and other ways to give. https://www.redcrossblood.org/