SC Congressman James Clyburn hosting Town Hall Tours in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn will kick off a “Help is Here Town Hall Tour” this week.

Clyburn says he will use the tour to discuss the child tax credit payments and affordable care act.

The tour will take place in communities in the Sixth Congressional District.

The first town hall is tomorrow at 6pm in Ridgeland.

Clyburn will also partner with local community health centers to provide vaccinations to all eligible South Carolinians at each town hall site.

Vaccinations begin at 4:30 P.M. Each town hall begins at 6:00 P.M. Below is a list of all the town hall meeting dates and locations:

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Lakeside Community Center

153 James L. Taylor Drive

Ridgeland, SC 29936

Thursday, July 8, 2021

Weldon Auditorium

7 Maple Street

Manning, SC 29102

Monday, July 12, 2021

Trident Technical College

Building 920, Salon FG

7000 Rivers Ave.

North Charleston, SC 29406

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Santee Conference Center

1737 Bass Drive

Santee, SC 29142

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center

8620 Garners Ferry Road

Hopkins, SC 29061