SC Congressman James Clyburn hosting Town Hall Tours in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn will kick off a “Help is Here Town Hall Tour” this week.
Clyburn says he will use the tour to discuss the child tax credit payments and affordable care act.
The tour will take place in communities in the Sixth Congressional District.
The first town hall is tomorrow at 6pm in Ridgeland.
Clyburn will also partner with local community health centers to provide vaccinations to all eligible South Carolinians at each town hall site.
Vaccinations begin at 4:30 P.M. Each town hall begins at 6:00 P.M. Below is a list of all the town hall meeting dates and locations:
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Lakeside Community Center
153 James L. Taylor Drive
Ridgeland, SC 29936
Thursday, July 8, 2021
Weldon Auditorium
7 Maple Street
Manning, SC 29102
Monday, July 12, 2021
Trident Technical College
Building 920, Salon FG
7000 Rivers Ave.
North Charleston, SC 29406
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Santee Conference Center
1737 Bass Drive
Santee, SC 29142
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center
8620 Garners Ferry Road
Hopkins, SC 29061