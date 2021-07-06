Expect delays as work crew adds markings to Summit Centre Drive intersection

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re heading through Summit Parkway Tuesday night, there will be some scheduled roadwork. Officials say the work will begin at 9 p.m. and will be finished the same night.

A crew contracted by Richland County Public Works will add markings, including arrows and skip lines, at the intersection of Summit Centre Drive to improve safety. Authorities say the arrows will clearly identify movements for each lane, while the skip lines will help drivers navigate the intersection safely.

Drivers should expect temporary traffic delays from lane closures.

Categories: Local News, Richland
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts