Expect delays as work crew adds markings to Summit Centre Drive intersection

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re heading through Summit Parkway Tuesday night, there will be some scheduled roadwork. Officials say the work will begin at 9 p.m. and will be finished the same night.

A crew contracted by Richland County Public Works will add markings, including arrows and skip lines, at the intersection of Summit Centre Drive to improve safety. Authorities say the arrows will clearly identify movements for each lane, while the skip lines will help drivers navigate the intersection safely.

Drivers should expect temporary traffic delays from lane closures.